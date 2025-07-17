Russia rejects Trump ultimatum, says it does not accept threats

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Moscow "did not accept threats" after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would give Moscow 50 days to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine or face sanctions.

Trump on Monday announced a toughened stance against Russia over its war in Ukraine, setting out the ceasefire ultimatum and promising a fresh wave of missiles and other weaponry for Kyiv.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday that Trump's decision to supply Ukraine with new missiles was a signal to "continue the slaughter" and a rejection of peace initiatives.





