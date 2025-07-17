Pope calls for Gaza ceasefire after Israel hits church

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday renewed his call for "an immediate ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip and expressed his "profound hope" for "dialogue, reconciliation and lasting peace in the region," following an Israeli attack on a Catholic church sheltering civilians.

The appeal came in a telegram signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin after the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza was hit during an Israeli military raid.

The pope said he was "deeply saddened" by the assault on the parish, which has provided refuge to more than 500 people since the beginning of the war.

Among those injured was the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, who sustained a light leg wound and was treated at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City.

The pontiff addressed Father Romanelli directly in the telegram, assuring him of his "spiritual closeness" and offering prayers to the entire parish community.

"Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God," the pope said he is praying "for the consolation of those who mourn and for the healing of the wounded."

In the course of its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has bombed several worship places, including the Gaza Baptist Church and the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius, the oldest in the Gaza Strip and the third oldest in the world.

The Holy Family Church is the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, which has been sheltering many displaced Christian and Muslim Palestinians since October 2023.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 58,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





