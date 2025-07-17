GERMANYS MERZ SPEAKS POSITIVELY ABOUT POTENTIAL EUROFIGHTER SALE TO TÜRKIYE

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signaled Thursday that progress is being made on a potential sale of Eurofighter jets to NATO ally Türkiye.

Speaking at a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, Merz emphasized that the UK-Germany "friendship treaty" that was signed Thursday will strengthen defense ties and enhance cooperation in the defense industry.

When asked if the treaty would facilitate the export of jointly produced defense products like Eurofighter jets and whether Berlin would approve the potential sale to Türkiye, Merz indicated progress.

"We also discussed the issue of export licenses. There hasn't been a final decision yet, but we're on the way to a good decision that could also make a corresponding export license possible," Merz told reporters.

"As to which specific countries this will apply to, you'll have to forgive me, but I cannot say that at this moment."

Both governments also committed to facilitating the export of jointly produced defense products, acknowledging "the importance of having a reliable agenda" for transferring defense-related products from intergovernmental programs or those developed by their industries.