Argentine leadership rift sparks political crisis

Argentina's chief of staff confirmed Wednesday that the government is embroiled in a "political crisis," citing escalating tensions and public accusations exchanged on social media between President Javier Milei and Vice President Victoria Villarruel.

Appearing on television, Guillermo Francos said that "without a doubt, it is a crisis -- not an institutional one, but a political one -- within the government. There is a misunderstanding between the president and the vice president."

Francos acknowledged "deep-seated reasons" for the strained relationship between the leading figures of the ruling La Libertad Avanza party, though he declined to elaborate. He suggested the differences should be "resolved differently" rather than through public exposure.

Tensions sharply escalated over the past week after Villarruel, who also presides over the Senate, did not prevent a session last Thursday that approved laws the government opposed. The measures included improving pensions, reactivating a pension moratorium and declaring a disability emergency.

The legislative setback marked a public rupture between the two, a strained dynamic that had been brewing almost since the far-right administration took office 18 months ago.

Subsequently, Milei reportedly "lashed out" at his running mate, labeling her a "traitor."

Responding to accusations of treason from social media users, Villarruel countered that the president "should not betray what he said, because if he does, the rest of us should point it out."

Addressing public complaints regarding their troubled relationship, she referred to Milei in harsh terms.

"A president who can't even greet the person he came to power with? Take your complaint to him, because I never lose my manners."

She went further, accusing Milei of immaturity and of being subservient to his sister and presidential secretary, Karina Milei.

Responding to critics on social media about saving money, she controversially suggested "let him do it at the SIDE," referring to the state intelligence agency, which remains the only government body spared from budget cuts.





