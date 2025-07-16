US 'very concerned' by Israeli strikes on Syria, wants fighting to stop

The US is "very concerned" by Israeli airstrikes that have hit Syrian government forces and facilities for two straight days, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

Rubio said he had just gotten off the phone with "relevant parties," but did not specify with whom he spoke. He said that there will "hopefully" be updates later Wednesday on the situation.

"We're very concerned about it. We want it to stop. I'm sorry, we want the fighting to stop, because we got a ceasefire overnight. It broke down again," Rubio said as he hosted Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani at the State Department.

"So we're talking to both sides, all the relevant sides, on this, and hopefully we'll bring it to conclusion, but we're very concerned," he added.

The Israeli army has launched airstrikes on Syria territory since Tuesday, particularly in Suwayda, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty on claims of protecting Syria's Druze community.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.

At least one person was killed and 18 others were injured Wednesday when Israel launched airstrikes on the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to the country's Health Ministry.

State news agency SANA said warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the presidential palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

Israel's Army Radio confirmed that a "warning strike" was launched near the presidential palace.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed "painful blows" on Damascus.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli army struck nearly 160 targets in Syria since Tuesday night, most of them in the southern city of Suwayda.

KAN said army chief Eyal Zamir also ordered the transfer of forces from the Gaza Strip to the Israeli occupied Syrian Golan Heights.