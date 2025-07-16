TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER, US SPECIAL ENVOY DISCUSS ISRAELS ATTACKS ON SYRIA

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack discussed on Wednesday Israel's attacks on Syrian territory as well as armed conflicts in the war-torn country's southern part in a phone call, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan, speaking over the phone with Barrack, who also serves as the US ambassador to Türkiye, urged that Israel's attacks targeting Syria, and the clashes in southern Syria should be stopped.

Israel launched airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria's Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria's Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

The Israeli army claims the operations are meant to protect the Druze minority.