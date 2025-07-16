Syria says ceasefire reached in Suwayda after clashes

Syrian army and security forces deployed following clashes between Bedouin tribes and local fighters, outside the Druze-majority city of Sweida (Suwayda), southern Syria, 14 July 2025. (EPA File Photo)

A ceasefire was reached in Suwayda city in southern Syria on Wednesday after clashes between armed Druze and Beduin groups, local media said.

The state news agency SANA, citing an Interior Ministry source, said the deal stipulates the deployment of security checkpoints in the city and the full reintegration of the city into the Syrian state.

Clashes erupted between armed Druze militias and Bedouin groups in Suwayda after both sides reportedly seized vehicles from each other.

Syria's Interior Ministry said that more than 30 people have been killed and nearly 100 others injured in the violence.