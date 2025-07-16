Russia warns nuclear doctrine applies to supported aggression, urges Ukraine negotiations

The Kremlin spokesman said Wednesday that aggression by a non-nuclear state supported or joined by a nuclear power would be considered a joint attack on Russia.

Asked at a Moscow press briefing if the relevant provisions of Russia's nuclear doctrine remain in effect, Dmitry Peskov confirmed their validity.

"The nuclear doctrine remains in force, and consequently, all its provisions apply," he said, stressing that use of nuclear weapons remains an extreme measure reserved for protecting national sovereignty.

Peskov called on all parties, particularly the US, to encourage Ukraine to resume direct peace negotiations with Russia.

"We urge everyone to facilitate this. In this context, the primary mediation role belongs to the US, (President Donald) Trump and his administration," he stressed.

The spokesman noted numerous critical statements about Russia while expressing hope that parallel pressure is being applied to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Regarding Germany's decision to withhold Taurus cruise missiles from Ukraine, Peskov said this suggests that "vestiges of reason" persist among Europeans, though arms shipments continue.

"This is business. There were deliveries before that. No one stopped them. It's just a matter of who pays for them. Now some Europeans will pay for them," he said.

Peskov confirmed that Russia is closely monitoring discussions about potential long-range missile supplies to Ukraine, confirming that Moscow is tracking all related developments attentively.

Responding to anti-Russian rhetoric from European politicians, Peskov characterized their stance as demonstrating "rabid militarism" toward Moscow.

Asked about a potential Putin-Trump conversation, he noted that such contact "could be arranged promptly" but is not currently planned.