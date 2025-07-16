European countries voice concern over Israeli airstrikes in Syria, urge de-escalation

Norway, Germany, France and the EU on Wednesday voiced concern over Israel's recent airstrikes in southern Syria, warning the escalation could threaten regional stability and undermine efforts for a peaceful transition.

"The EU is alarmed by the continued clashes in Sweida (Suwayda), which have resulted in many casualties, and strongly condemns the reported violence against civilians," EU spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said in a statement.

"The transitional authorities have the responsibility to de-escalate and restore calm, to ensure accountability for all crimes and to take forward an inclusive transition," he said.

"In light of Israel's escalating strikes on Syrian territory, we urge all external actors to fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Germany also criticized the Israeli airstrikes and called on all sides to avoid further destabilizing the country.

"We are calling on all sides to refrain from taking steps that could destabilize Syria," German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christian Wagner told reporters in Berlin.

"It's clear that Syria must not become a plaything of foreign powers, that Syria's sovereignty must be safeguarded," he stressed.

Wagner added: "Israel must have an interest in a stable Syria" and in "an effective Syrian government that ensures security for all population groups across the country."

"The main priority must be that the government in Damascus is able to act and can also ensure security in all parts of Syria," he said.

"And to achieve this, it must, of course, involve all population groups in the process. Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be preserved."

France, for its part, expressed "deep concern" over the "serious developments" in Syria's southern Suwayda region and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"France supports the efforts of the Syrian transitional authorities and the leaders of the Suwayda region to return to dialogue, and calls for a lasting agreement to strengthen Syria's unity, stability, and sovereignty, as well as the security of all Syrians," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

"The abuses targeting civilians, which France firmly condemns, must stop. The ceasefire announced yesterday morning by the Defense Minister of the Syrian transitional authorities must be respected by all parties," it added.

"Deeply concerned about recent Israeli airstrikes and rising domestic tensions. The escalation risks undermining efforts towards a peaceful, Syrian-owned transition," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide wrote on X.

He added that he was "alarmed" by the "escalating violence" in Syria and urged all actors to exercise "maximum restraint."

Israel renewed its airstrikes in Suwayda, southern Syria, on Wednesday, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty. Tel Aviv claims that the attacks aim to protect the Druze community in Syria.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.