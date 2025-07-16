Child labor declines by over 100M, though far from eliminated: ILO

The number of children engaged in child labor has fallen by more than 100 million since 2000, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said Wednesday, citing new UN data.

Despite this progress, the global goal of eliminating child labor by 2025 remains "out of reach," the ILO said on X.

"Decent work for all is more urgent than ever amid global economic uncertainties," it added.

According to the latest Sustainable Development Goals Report 2025, released Monday, around 138 million children were involved in child labor in 2024, including 54 million in hazardous work that threatens their health and development.

This marks a decline of over 20 million since 2020 and more than 100 million since 2000-even as the global child population has increased by 230 million.

The report noted that while the world has returned to a trajectory of progress following setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts still fall short.

"To achieve the target within the next five years, the current rate of progress would need to accelerate elevenfold," it said.