At least 2 injured as Israel launches airstrikes in Syrian capital

At least two people were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Syrian army's General Staff Complex in Damascus on Wednesday, the state news agency SANA said.

Syria TV also reported gunfire near the complex, without providing any further details.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the attack and vowed further strikes on Syrian territory.

"The threshold will continue to rise if the message is not understood," Katz told the Local Government Conference.

"Southern Syria will be a demilitarized zone. We have been attacking with increasing intensity for at least 24 hours, including regime targets."

The Israeli army, for its part, said that it will send reinforcements to the security fence area on the border with Syria.

Israel renewed its airstrikes in Suwayda in southern Syria on Wednesday, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty. Tel Aviv claims that the attacks aim to protect the Druze community in Syria.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.