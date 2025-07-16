1 killed, 18 injured as Israel launches new airstrikes on Syrian capital

A damaged vehicle outside the Syrian Ministry of Defense building, which houses the military's General Staff Headquarters, following an Israeli airstrike in Damascus, Syria, 16 July 2025. (EPA Photo)

At least one person was killed and 18 others were injured on Wednesday when the Israeli army launched a new wave of airstrikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus, the Health Ministry said.

The state news agency SANA said warplanes carried out strikes on the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace, known as Qasr al-Shaab, in the capital.

Israel's Army Radio confirmed that a "warning strike" was launched near the Presidential Palace in Damascus.

Videos circulating on social media showed the moments of Israeli attacks in Damascus, with smoke rising from the area.

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed "painful blows" on Damascus.

"Painful strikes have begun," Katz said as he shared a video showing a Syrian news channel SyriaTV presenter during a broadcast when a powerful explosion is seen behind her that shakes the broadcast.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the Israeli army struck nearly 160 targets in Syria since last night, most of them in the southern city of Suwayda.

KAN said army chief Eyal Zamir ordered the transfer of forces from the Gaza Strip to Syria's occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli army launched airstrikes on Syria territory since Tuesday, particularly in Suwayda, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty on claims of protecting the Druze in Syria.

The attacks came as the Syrian army deployed forces in the province to restore security and protect civilians and their property, following clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that left at least 30 people dead.