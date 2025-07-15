UN Palestine inquiry members resign as US sanctions rapporteur

Three members of the UN commission investigating crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories have suddenly resigned, citing personal reasons.

Navi Pillay, Chris Sidoti and Miloon Kothari, who served on the Independent International Commission of Inquiry, submitted their resignations Monday.

The commissioners believed the body required renewal and referred to personal factors such as age as part of their decision to leave, according to the Council.

The commission was established to examine alleged violations of international law in the occupied territories, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The resignations come amid heightened tensions between UN and the US about the conduct of Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories.

The US imposed sanctions on Albanese for promoting "antisemitic" and "anti-Israel" rhetoric and urging the International Criminal Court to act against the US and Israel.

The US previously demanded her dismissal. In a statement July 1, the US warned that failure to act would damage the UN's credibility and prompt US action.

The UN's Special Procedures Committee condemned the sanctions, calling the US move unacceptable.