Syrian Druze spiritual leadership urges local factions to cooperate with security forces, surrender arms

The spiritual leadership of the Druze community in Syria on Tuesday morning urged all armed factions in Suwayda province to cooperate fully with government security forces and surrender their weapons.

On Monday, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured in clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda in southern Syria, the Interior Ministry said.

In its statement, the Druze spiritual leadership expressed support for the deployment of security forces aimed at regaining control over military and security centers in Suwayda and stabilizing the region.

The leadership urged all armed groups "not to resist" the government forces' presence and called for an "open dialogue with the government to address the repercussions of recent events."

Earlier, Ahmed al-Dalati, head of internal security in Suwayda, announced a curfew in the governorate effective from Tuesday morning "until further notice," according to the Syrian News Agency SANA.

The curfew is intended to ensure public safety, said Al-Dalati.

He confirmed that Interior and Defense Ministry forces have begun entering Suwayda city center to protect civilians and restore order after the violent confrontations.

He held religious authorities and faction leaders responsible for maintaining national and humanitarian responsibilities and urged their full cooperation to secure the city center and ensure stability across the governorate.

In parallel, the Ministry of Defense media and communications department stated that army forces continue pursuing illegal armed groups around Suwayda.

The ministry advised residents to stay indoors and "report any suspicious movements by these groups, warning that they might use civilian neighborhoods as bases for operations."

Later, the Defense Ministry announced that the army has begun entering the center of Suwayda governorate in southern Syria to restore control and pursue outlaws.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.