Iran faces worsening water crisis as several dams nearly empty

Iran is bracing for a deepening water crisis as extreme summer heat strains already dwindling resources.



"We are in a state of drought," Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said this week, warning that the situation at reservoirs in several provinces is critical.



Aliabadi urged the public to conserve water - and even threatened punishment. "The Energy Ministry plans to impose tough sanctions on excessive users," he said in a stern statement.



In the capital Tehran, home to more than 15 million people, the situation is particularly dire. One of the city's main reservoirs could dry up within a month, according to the state news agency IRNA.



Across the country, seven major dams are reported to be below 10% capacity, while two have already run completely dry in the southern provinces of Hormozgan and Fars.



In recent years, Iran and neighbouring countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan have seen an increase in extreme weather events such as flash floods and prolonged droughts, which experts attribute to climate change.



Iran's water shortage has been further exacerbated by significantly reduced rainfall this year, continuing a years-long trend.



In the oil-rich and industrial province of Khuzestan in south-western Iran, temperatures are expected to soar as high as 50 degrees Celsius.



Authorities have suspended work activities for Wednesday, and the heatwave is forecast to last until Friday, state media said. Iranian outlets also warned of poor air quality due to incoming sandstorms.



Energy Minister Aliabadi said Tehran is in talks with Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to import water.











