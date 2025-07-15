Greek public rhetoric shifts toward xenophobia, racism

Greek public rhetoric is shifting more towards xenophobia and racism, the Athens-based Racist Violence Recording Network said Tuesday.

The network, which includes dozens of rights groups and associations, noted "a noticeable shift in public discourse towards xenophobia, racist rhetoric, and diminishing adherence to fundamental principles of the rule of law, in the context of migration and asylum management in the country."

Pointing to the public and media rehtoric on refugees and migrants, especially to the rise in new migrant arrivals via Libya to Crete, "indicates an expanding climate of anxiety and polarization," it said. "This has been further fueled by statements from political leaders, political parties, and public authorities."

It warned that such narratives fuel the portrayal of migrants and asylum seekers as a threat to society while instrumentalizing fear and undermining social cohesion.

"Policies such as the suspension of asylum applications for those entering from North Africa, as well as proposals to criminalize irregular entry or stay in the country, risk further targeting refugees and migrants," it added.

Crete has seen a notable increase in migrants arriving by sea since early summer.

In response, last month Greece deployed warships off the Libyan coast. Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis also visited Benghazi to discuss the situation with Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern Libyan forces.

The Greek parliament passed a measure Thursday to curb the migrant flux from Libya, including but not limited to a temporary suspension of asylum application reviews for migrants arriving from North Africa and the detention of those entering illegally.





