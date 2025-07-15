Germany’s Merz welcomes Trump’s novel plan to send weapons to Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States will provide new weapons to Ukraine, with European allies covering the costs.

"President Trump has taken an important initiative today: The US will provide Ukraine with weapons on a large scale if the European partners finance this," he said in a statement late Monday.

Merz said he and Trump had discussed this new approach multiple times in recent days, and emphasized that Germany would take a "decisive role" in this initiative.

"We (Europeans) are doing this in our own interest. This will help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's bombing terror. Only in this way will the pressure on Moscow increase to finally negotiate peace," Merz said.

"After all, we are showing that we, as security partners, are pulling together. Now we will quickly clarify the details. We are in contact with our partners to this end," he added.

At a Monday meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump expressed frustration with Russia regarding the lack of progress in Ukraine peace efforts.

Trump threatened to impose 100% secondary tariffs on Russia if a peace deal isn't reached within 50 days. He also announced a new arrangement where the US will manufacture and supply weapons to Ukraine through NATO, with European allies bearing the full cost.

"We made a deal today … We are going to be sending them weapons that they are going to be paying for. The US will not be having any payment made. We're not buying it, but we will manufacture it, and they're going to be paying for it," he said.

Rutte confirmed the arrangement, saying: "The US has decided to indeed massively supply Ukraine with what is necessary through NATO. Europeans (are) 100% paying for that."