CHINAS XI HOSTS AUSTRALIAN PREMIER ALBANESE AMID TURNED AROUND BILATERAL TIES

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China July 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held talks in Beijing on Tuesday, seeking to deepen trade ties despite their differences over regional security, and human rights, the Chinese and Australian media reported.

Xi told Albanese that China-Australia relations have "turned around," referring to the rather tumultuous period of 2020-2022 when the relationship between the two countries entered troubled waters, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Ties between the two countries "rose from that setback and turned around," bringing "tangible benefits" to both people, Xi was quoted as saying.

He said the progress showed the importance of a "commitment to equal treatment" and "seeking common ground while sharing differences."

That reference to "equal treatment" could be viewed as a reference to Beijing's repeated complaints about Canberra's restrictions on Chinese investment, or the federal government's move to strip Chinese company Landbridge of the Port of Darwin.

It could also be a veiled reference to US President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day tariffs."

Seeking common ground while setting aside differences is in line with "the fundamental interests of our two countries and our two peoples," Xi added.

Noting that the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership has entered its second decade, Xi said China stands ready to work with Australia to further advance their relations for sound development to bring greater benefits to the two peoples, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

"The most important insight this gives us is that treating each other as equals, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and engaging in mutually beneficial cooperation serve the fundamental interests of both China and Australia and the two peoples," Xi said.

In return, Albanese, who is on a week-long trip to China, told Xi that dialogue needed to be "at the center of our relationship" and that would help both countries "maintain peace, security, stability and prosperity in our region."

He also thanked Xi for the "great honor" of hosting both himself and his partner Jodie Haydon at a lunch after the meeting, which Chinese analysts say is a "fairly clear signal" from the president.

It is Albanese's second visit to China since his center-left Labor Party government was first elected in 2022. The party was reelected in May with a thumping majority.























