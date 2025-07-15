5 Palestinians killed, many injured in fresh Israeli strikes on war-torn Gaza

Over five Palestinians were killed and several others injured Tuesday in new Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Five civilians were killed, and several individuals were missing under the rubble of a house in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City after it was targeted by Israeli aircraft.

Additionally, several civilians, including children, were killed and injured in another Israeli attack that targeted tents sheltering displaced people in the Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing nearly 58,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.