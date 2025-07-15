12 Palestinians killed, many injured in fresh Israeli strikes on war-torn Gaza

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and several others injured Tuesday in new Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

Five people lost their lives when Israeli fighter jets hit a house in al-Zarqa neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City, a medical source said.

One more Palestinian was killed in another strike targeting the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza city.

A Palestinian woman was killed and several people were injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the same city.

Five civilians were killed, and several people remained missing after fighter jets struck a house in the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Additionally, several civilians, including children, were killed and injured in another Israeli attack that targeted tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing nearly 58,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





















