 Contact Us
News World Zelensky proposes PM Shmyhal as Ukraine's new defence minister

Zelensky proposes PM Shmyhal as Ukraine's new defence minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed appointing Prime Minister Denys Shmygal as defence minister in a significant political shakeup. "Denys Shmygal's vast experience will certainly be useful in the position of Minister of Defence of Ukraine," Zelensky said in his evening address.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 14,2025
Subscribe
ZELENSKY PROPOSES PM SHMYHAL AS UKRAINES NEW DEFENCE MINISTER

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Ukraine's new defence minister.

"The vast experience of Denys Shmyhal will certainly be valuable in the position of minister of defence of Ukraine. This is precisely the area where the country's maximum resources, maximum tasks and a great deal of responsibility are currently concentrated," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

Zelensky said he counted on backing from parliament for the new configuration of his government. He earlier proposed Yulia Svyrydenko, currently first deputy prime minister, to head the new government as prime minister.