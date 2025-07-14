UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'not enough,' urges 2-state solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip alone is insufficient, calling for a two-state solution where both Palestinians and Israelis can exercise their rights.

"It is essential that a ceasefire leads to a solution, and that solution can only be possible if both Palestinians and Israelis can have a state where they can exercise their rights," Guterres said.

Describing the situation in Gaza as "horrific," the UN chief said the territory is witnessing death and destruction with no parallel in recent times, undermining basic conditions of human dignity for the population.

He emphasized that the idea of 5 million people living in their own lands without rights is against humanity and international law.

Guterres announced plans for a conference on the two-state solution in July, expressing hope that both parties can overcome difficulties to achieve a ceasefire.

"We absolutely need a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," Guterres said, urging for further action.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.