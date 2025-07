EU to go for countermeasures if US talks fail - trade chief

EU member states agreed that the EU would need to go for countermeasures if the trade negotiations with the U.S. fail, EU's trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Monday after a meeting with EU ministers in Brussels

He added he believes there is "still a potential to continue the negotiations" and that any deal has to be accepted by EU members and the European Parliament.

He also said he plans to confer with his U.S. counterparts later on Monday to discuss the state of play.