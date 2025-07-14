Wembanyama cleared to return for NBA Spurs: reports

Victor Wembanyama has been medically cleared to return to the NBA's San Antonio Spurs after being sidelined last February with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The 21-year-old Frenchman told L'Equipe, "I'm officially cleared to return," in a story published on Monday with ESPN and MySA.com confirming the Spurs have cleared Wembanyama's return for next season.

"Wemby" was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2024 and an NBA All-Star this past season, which was ended February 20 when the team shut him down after the shoulder injury was discovered.

The 7-foot-3 (2.21m) center averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocked shots and 1.1 steals a game over 46 contests for the Spurs last season.

The NBA club had he was expected back in time for the start of Spurs training camp in late September but his recovery came much earlier than first predicted.

Wembanyama has been in Las Vegas for the past few days watching the Spurs' newest prospects play in the NBA Summer League.







