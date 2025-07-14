UKRAINES ZELENSKY EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO TRUMP FOR READINESS TO PROTECT UKRAINIAN LIVES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday for his readiness to protect Ukrainian lives.

"I am grateful to President Trump for his readiness to support the protection of our people's lives," Zelensky said in his nightly video address after Trump announced he was sending arms to Kyiv and giving Moscow 50 days to reach a ceasefire or face sanctions.

Zelensky said he had held a "productive" discussion in Kyiv with Keith Kellogg, Trump's special representative to Ukraine.







