Türkiye hopes for swift end to violence in southern Syria via dialogue

Türkiye expressed hope that violence in southern Syria will be "swiftly" brought to an end via local-level dialogue by the government, said the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

"We hope that the violent incidents occurring in southern Syria will be swiftly brought to an end through local-level dialogue by the Syrian government and that security will be established," said spokesman Oncu Keceli in a statement.

The remarks came after armed clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in the southern Syrian governorate of Suwayda.

Syria's sovereignty and unity should be the priority in this process, said Keceli.

"Türkiye together with responsible stakeholders of the international community will continue to support efforts to strengthen stability and promote reconciliation in Syria," he added.

More than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured during clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda, according to initial Interior Ministry reports on Monday.

The ministry expressed deep concern and sorrow over the "bloody developments" that took place between "local armed groups and tribes" in Al-Maqous, Suwayda late Sunday.

"In this context, the Interior Ministry confirms that units of its forces, in coordination with the Defense Ministry, will intervene directly in the region to resolve the conflict, stop clashes, impose security, prosecute those responsible for the events, and refer them to the competent judiciary," it added.