Trump says it would be 'great' if Fed chair stepped down

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he hopes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell quits.

"I think if Jerome Powell stepped down, it would be a great thing. I don't know that he's going to, but he should," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

He reiterated that Powell is "very bad" for the US.

"We should have the lowest interest rate on earth, and we don't...and yet, he's spending $2.5 billion rebuilding the Fed — the Federal Reserve building...I call him 'Too Late' — he's always too late," he added.

Trump has repeatedly demanded that the Fed cut interest rates, citing moves by the European Central Bank, which has cut its benchmark rate several times in 2024 and 2025, and warned that delays could stall the US economy.