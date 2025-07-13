Israeli forces arrest 15 Palestinians, illegal settlers burn agricultural structure in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces arrested at least 15 Palestinians on Sunday while illegal Israeli settlers set fire to a farming structure in the occupied West Bank, according to official Palestinian media and local sources.

In pre-dawn raids, Israeli troops stormed areas in Salfit, Nablus, Jenin, Ramallah, Bethlehem, and Hebron, arrested Palestinians, assaulted residents, and ransacked homes, the Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported.

Separately, Wafa said a group of illegal Israeli settlers set fire to an agricultural room in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, at dawn on Sunday.

According to the report, illegal settlers stormed the al-Murj and Wadi al-Qattan areas and threw incendiary materials at a farming structure belonging to local residents setting it ablaze.

The incident follows repeated illegal settler assaults on property in the area, including the theft of several sheep days earlier.

According to data from the Palestinian Authority's Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, settlers carried out 2,153 attacks during the first half of this year, resulting in the deaths of four Palestinians.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, at least 993 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.