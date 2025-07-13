Gaza talks must lead to ending war, Palestinian resistance groups say

The Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said Sunday that any indirect negotiations with Israel must lead to a complete end to the war in Gaza, a full Israeli withdrawal, the reopening of border crossings, and the reconstruction of the war-torn enclave.

The remarks followed a meeting between delegations from both groups, according to a statement by Hamas. The location of the talks was not disclosed.

Hamas said the two sides reviewed the "massive sacrifices and ongoing humanitarian suffering" caused by the "genocidal war, starvation, and daily massacres committed by the Israeli enemy (Israel)."

The two groups discussed the status of current negotiations in Doha, affirming that any outcome must lead to ending the war, ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces, reopening crossings, and beginning reconstruction.

They also reviewed Israel's responses to mediation proposals aimed at securing a ceasefire and examined potential strategies for addressing those responses, the statement added.

The latest round of indirect negotiations is currently underway in the Qatari capital, involving Hamas and Israeli delegations, with mediation by Qatar and Egypt and participation from the US.

Hamas said Wednesday it agreed to release 10 living Israeli captives as a sign of "flexibility" to reach a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement, while Israel remains rigid on key points, including its withdrawal from Gaza.

In contrast, Israel insists on a buffer zone 2 to 3 kilometers (1.2 - 1.9 miles) wide in the Rafah area, and 1 to 2 kilometers in other border areas.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since late October 2023, killing over 58,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.