North Korea warns of military action against any threats from U.S., Japan, South Korea
Following a recent joint aerial drill by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan that included a strategic bomber, North Korea issued a warning on Sunday, stating it is prepared to take military action against any security threat.
North Korea said on Sunday it stands ready to take military action to counter any security threat against it in a warning against the United States, South Korea and Japan following a recent aerial drill by the allies with a U.S. strategic bomber.