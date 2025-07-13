US pop singer Olivia Rodrigo calls situation in Gaza ‘unacceptable’

American pop singer Olivia Rodrigo addressed the situation in Gaza on Saturday, calling it "horrific and completely unacceptable."

In an Instagram story, Rodrigo said she was heartbroken by the suffering of innocent people in Palestine.

Highlighting the dire conditions faced by people in Gaza, Rodrigo said: "Mothers, fathers, and children in Gaza are starving, dehydrated, and being denied access to basic medical care and humanitarian aid."

"There is no child in Israel, Palestine, or anywhere in the world who deserves to suffer through what we're seeing these children have to endure. It is horrific and completely unacceptable. To give up on them is to give up on our shared humanity," she added.

Rodrigo added that she made donations to UNICEF "to help support the victims of this horrifying situation and encourage you to do the same if you have the means."

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 58,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.