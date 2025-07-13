IRAN SIGNALS ITS OPEN TO DIPLOMACY AMID TENSIONS WITH WEST

News World Iran signals it's open to diplomacy amid tensions with West

Iran is prepared to pursue diplomacy to de-escalate military tensions with the West, according to comments from a senior presidential aide published on Sunday. Mohammad Jafar Qaempanah, head of the presidential office, wrote in the state newspaper Iran that the government is open to resolving issues through dialogue.

Qaempanah stated that "diplomacy is not in opposition to combat, resistance and defence," and noted that this is also President Massoud Pezeshkian's official policy.



After the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect almost three weeks ago, Iran's political and military leaders clearly rejected negotiations with the West over its nuclear programme.



Iranian government representatives said lack of trust was the main reason, after Israel attacked Iran just before a new round of nuclear negotiations was due to be held with the US.



In his latest comments, Qaempanah warned against internal divisions. "Diplomacy and military power are both tools to uphold national rights," he wrote in the article. "Just as the armed forces defend the country with dedication, diplomats also work around the clock."



On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi backtracked in the nuclear dispute, saying cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had not been completely terminated, contrary to previous reports.



However, there will be changes in the cooperation, he said. "The agency's requests will be examined, assessed, and responded to individually with regard to Iran's interests."



A member of the parliament dominated by ultra-conservative hardliners also spoke out in favour of diplomacy.



"Even in the midst of war, negotiation is a commendable action," said Shia cleric Mohammed Bagheri.











