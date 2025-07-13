Erdoğan: Türkiye takes step to remove terrorism from region’s agenda

Türkiye has taken a step to remove terrorism from both the country's and the region's agenda through its "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone call on Sunday.

During the call, Erdoğan said these efforts will continue with determination, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Al Nahyan expressed that Ankara's "terror-free Türkiye" goal will significantly contribute to regional security, and also extended his wishes for a successful completion of the process.

Erdoğan also stressed that the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the UAE has yielded positive results in all fields, noting the great potential between the two countries, particularly in the defense industry and emerging technologies.

The Turkish president added that Ankara is closely monitoring the peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia launched in Abu Dhabi and will continue supporting endeavors to establish lasting calm in the Caucasus.