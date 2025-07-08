UKRAINE PEACE MUST TAKE INTO ACCOUNT NEW TERRITORIAL REALITIES, RUSSIAS TOP DIPLOMAT REITERATES

Ukraine peace must take into account 'new territorial realities,' Russia's top diplomat reiterates

Russia remains open to a political resolution of the Ukraine conflict but only under terms that recognize "new territorial realities" and guarantee the country's long-term security, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov, in an interview with Hungary's Magyar Nemzet newspaper published Monday, rejected any proposal for a mere ceasefire, saying such a pause would enable Kyiv and its Western backers to regroup militarily.

He outlined Moscow's demands for a peace deal, which include Ukraine returning to a neutral, non-aligned, and nuclear-free status as enshrined in its 1990 Declaration of Sovereignty; international legal recognition of Russia's control over Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, the lifting of sanctions, and the return of Russian assets frozen abroad.

He added that these provisions "must be included in a legally binding agreement."

The top diplomat said Russia remains committed to direct negotiations and pointed to two rounds held in Istanbul in May and June.

"The timeframe for the third round is being determined," he said, pointing to agreements already reached on prisoners of war exchanges.

Defending Russia's actions, Lavrov accused Kyiv of persecuting Russian speakers since 2014 and claimed that other ethnic minorities, including Hungarians, had also been subjected to "forced Ukrainization."

Lavrov reiterated Moscow's view that NATO's eastward expansion and alleged militarization of Ukraine represent direct threats to Russia.

"NATO bases in Ukraine and dragging Ukraine into this bellicose alliance pose a direct threat to our national security," Lavrov said.

He also rejected Western accusations that Russia seeks to expand into Europe, calling such claims "media manipulation" used to deflect from domestic economic problems in Western countries.

"Perhaps those making them know more about Russia's plans than we do," Lavrov said sarcastically, adding that the EU has transformed into "an offshoot of NATO."

Lavrov praised Hungary for maintaining a "balanced approach" and said bilateral ties are developing despite EU sanctions.

"The flagship project of our cooperation-the expansion of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant-is progressing successfully," he said, confirming that Russian energy exports to Hungary continue as planned.





