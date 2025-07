King Charles III warned at a state banquet Tuesday for French president Emmanuel Macron that the UK and France face a "multitude of complex threats", calling their relationship "essential" to preserving peace in Europe.

"As friends and as allies, we face them together," he said of the threats "emanating from multiple directions", as around 160 guests and other royals gathered inside Windsor Castle for the dinner marking the first night of Macron's three-day visit.