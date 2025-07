Trump says China has been fair on trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump said China has been very fair on its trade deal with the U.S. and that he has had a good relationship with the country lately.

Trump said he speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping often.

Trump says he has approved sending defensive weapons to Ukraine

Trump said he had approved sending U.S. defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Trump has said he is unhappy with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, whose war with Ukraine Trump is seeking to end.

Trump was speaking at a cabinet meeting at the White House.