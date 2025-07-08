Pashinyan says will lead ‘liberation’ of Armenian Apostolic Church

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday said he will personally lead the "liberation" of the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC) as tensions between the government and the clergy continue.

In a statement on Facebook, Pashinyan argued that the governing body of the AAC has been taken under the control of an "anti-Christ, anti-state" group, stressing that it "must be liberated."

"I will lead that liberation," Pashinyan said, accusing several individuals, including Garegin II, the head of the AAC, and Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who led protests in 2024 to demand Pashinyan's resignation, of having a "complete lack of connection and relationship … with Jesus Christ and His teachings."

The Armenian Investigative Committee on June 25 said it foiled an alleged coup plot by Galstanyan to overthrow the government, accusing him and others of instigating a change of power.

Galstanyan and 14 other figures were arrested on the same day, while Archbishop Mikael Ajapakhyan, the head of the AAC's Shirak Diocese, was held two days later.

The church later condemned Ajapakhyan's arrest, calling on the judiciary and authorities for his release.





