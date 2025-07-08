Dozens of Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks on war-torn Gaza

The Israeli army escalated airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing at least 66 more Palestinians, medics said.

Four Palestinians were killed in a strike on a displacement tent near the Qatari Committee headquarters in western Gaza City. Another strike in Tel al-Hawa killed one person and injured nine near the Al-Quds Hospital.

In Gaza City's Zaytoun neighborhood, five Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces targeted a tent sheltering displaced people.

Two children were killed and others wounded in an Israeli strike the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in northern Gaza City.

In Deir al-Balah, two civilians were killed in a drone strike targeting a gathering, and a young girl died in a separate strike on a home east of the city.

Seven Palestinians, including a child and two women, were killed when Israel bombed a displacement tent in the al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.

A separate strike on Street 5 in the same area killed a father, mother and their son, while other family members were wounded.

In central Khan Younis, a civilian was killed in a strike on Jalal Street.

In Gaza City, four people, including an infant, were killed in an airstrike on a home in Tel al-Hawa.

In the Rimal neighborhood, six people were killed in a strike on a tent sheltering displaced civilians.

Another civilian was killed in a strike on a gathering in the al-Tuffah neighborhood.

In al-Sudaniya, northwestern Gaza, one person was shot dead by Israeli forces while waiting for aid.

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, one person was killed when Israeli forces bombed several rooms in a house. Another was killed in a strike on a displacement tent west of al-Zawaida.

Several civilians were injured in a strike on the Abu Helou School in al-Bureij refugee camp, which was sheltering displaced residents.

Two more people were killed and others injured in a drone strike targeting a vehicle outside al-Manfalouti School in Deir al-Balah.

In Southern Gaza's Khan Younis, Israeli forces bombed tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area, killing nine people, including a child, and injuring dozens.

A family of four - a father, mother, and two children - were killed in another strike on a displacement tent in the same area.

Three others were killed in a separate strike near Nasser Hospital, and a fourth was shot dead in western Khan Younis.

One civilian was killed in a strike near the al-Shuhada Mosque in the same city, while others were wounded in a separate attack on a nearby tent.

Two people were killed in a strike on a civilian gathering near Site 17 on the Khan Younis Road.

In the al-Shakoush area in northwestern Rafah, two civilians were killed and more than 35 injured by Israeli gunfire.

In Mawasi al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis, a man was killed when his tent was bombed.

Another person was killed in an Israeli drone strike near Bani Suheila Square in eastern Khan Younis.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 57,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.