Activists launch hunger strike to protest Belgium’s ties with Israel

A group of activists launched a hunger strike Monday to protest the Belgian government's continued ties with Israel and to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The hunger strike in the Belgian city of Ghent, organized by the Saint Michael Movement and supported by local and international activists, was launched at the Chapel of Our Lady of Schreiboom, Belgian public broadcaster VRT reported.

Participants will consume only sugar water, coffee or tea until the strike ends on July 12.

"We can no longer remain silent while a genocide is taking place," said Priest Lode Vandeputte, one of the organizers.

According to the group, Belgium continues to cooperate with Israel.

"We ask that this Belgian complicity ends. There must be an end to the diplomatic, economic and military cooperation with the Israeli government and army," it said.

The Israeli army, despite international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





