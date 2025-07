The Trump administration has revoked the foreign terrorist organization designation for Syrian-based Nusra Front, according to memo published online on Monday.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, was previously al-Qaeda's Syria branch, or Nusra Front. The memo dated June 23 from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was published in a preview of the Federal Register before official publication on Tuesday.

Syria's foreign ministry had no immediate comment.