Trump: Levy letters to go out to US trading partners from Monday

DPA WORLD Published July 07,2025

The United States will deliver letters to its trade partners outlining new deals and tariffs from Monday, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.



Trump set a baseline levy of 10% on imports from almost all trading partners in April, followed by a wave of higher so-called reciprocal tariffs on individual countries based on trade deficits.



He then paused the reciprocal tariffs on most trading partners for 90 days, which is set to expire on July 9.



Letters about tariffs, or deals, would be delivered "to various countries from around the world" from midday Monday (1600 GMT), Trump wrote on Truth Social.



An additional 10% tariff would be charged to "any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS," he added in a second post.



"There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"



The acronym BRICS stands for the first five members: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In early 2024, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates joined, followed by Indonesia in 2025.



Earlier on Sunday, Trump told reporters he believed the US "would have most countries done by July 9, either a letter or a deal."



His commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, then clarified the new tariffs would go into effect on August 1.



"Tariffs go into effect August 1, but the president is setting the rates and the deals right now."



One of the initial aims of Trump's tariff package was to force other countries to reduce trade barriers for imports from the United States.









