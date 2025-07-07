News World Palestinian news agency says Israel arrested editor-in-chief

A Palestinian news agency reported on Monday that its editor-in-chief was arrested by the Israeli military in the West Bank. The Maan agency stated that Israeli authorities ordered editor Nasser Lahham to be detained until Thursday.

DPA WORLD Published July 07,2025

A Palestinian news agency on Monday said its editor-in-chief was arrested by the Israeli military in the West Bank.



The Maan agency said Israeli authorities ordered the editor, Nasser Lahham, to be detained until Thursday.



The arrest took place late on Monday at Laham's home in the village of al-Doha, near Bethlehem.



The Israeli military said that a "wanted person" was arrested in Bethlehem.



No information has been released on the reasons for the journalist's detention.



Lahham is the head of the Bethlehem office of the Lebanese al-Mayadeen television station, which is seen as close to the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia.



The station is banned in Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories.











