Australian woman found guilty of murder over deadly mushroom meal

An Australian woman murdered her husband's parents and aunt by lacing their beef Wellington lunch with toxic mushrooms, a jury found Monday at the climax of a trial watched around the world.

An Australian woman was found guilty on Monday on three charges of murder relating to a deadly mushroom-laced lunch she had served guests.



The jury found Erin Patterson guilty on three charges of murder and one of attempted murder relating to the beef Wellington lunch she had served in July 2023, according to Australian media reports.



She had pleaded not guilty to the charges, arguing the incident was a tragic accident.



Patterson was found guilty of murder in relation to the death of her former in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail's sister Heather Wilkinson. The trio died in hospital days after eating the meal.



She was found guilty on a charge of attempted murder relating to Heather's husband Ian, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition but survived.



Over two months, the jury heard from more than 50 witnesses, including the Patterson and Wilkinson families, medical experts, a fungi scientist, and Erin Patterson.



Patterson, who was arrested in November 2023, will be remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date and could face decades in prison.









