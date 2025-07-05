Elon Musk says he has created a new U.S. political party

A day after asking his followers on X whether a new U.S. political party should be created, Elon Musk said on Saturday that the "America Party is formed."



"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," Musk, who had a bitter falling out with Trump after leading the president's effort to slash spending and cut federal jobs, posted on X.

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," he said in a statement.













