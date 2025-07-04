Boeing secures $2.8bn contract as part of US satellite programme

US aerospace giant Boeing has been awarded a $2.8-billion contract to develop satellites for a United States Space Force programme, the company and the US government announced on Thursday.



The initial agreement covers two satellites, with options for two additional units in the future, the company said in a statement.



The satellites "will support Initial Operational Capability for strategic warfighters and assure continuity of the Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications mission execution," the Space Systems Command said in a statement.



The company is expected to deliver the first of the two space vehicles by 2031.



When deployed in geostationary orbit approximately 35,700 kilometres above Earth, the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESS) will provide persistent global coverage for strategic warfighters, it added.



"It's a critical time to advance US space capabilities to ensure peace through strength," said US Space Force's Cordell DeLaPena.



"The strategic communication mission requires protection, power and always-available capability, even through adversary attempts to interrupt our connectivity. These satellites will provide connectivity from space as part of a refreshed NC3 architecture for our nation."



