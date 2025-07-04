Efforts ongoing to deepen Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation in various fields: Turkish president

Efforts continue to deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan in various fields, particularly on trade and energy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Azerbaijan on Friday.

The meeting came on the margins of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, during which they also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts to halt Israel's attacks on Gaza, to establish a ceasefire, and to guarantee uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

At the meeting, Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, his chief adviser on foreign policy and security.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to strengthen and advance relations between their countries across all key areas, according to statement from the Pakistani premier's office.

They highlighted the need to enhance collaboration in crucial sectors such as trade, defense, energy, connectivity, and investment.

Sharif also reiterated Pakistan's "unwavering commitment to working closely with Türkiye in advancing their shared goals of peace, stability, and sustainable development throughout the region."

























