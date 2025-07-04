Hamas says it submitted ‘positive’ response to mediators on Gaza ceasefire proposal

A Palestinian man inspects the damage after an Israeli strike in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 4, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Friday that it had submitted a "positive" response to mediators on a new proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

"We have completed our internal consultations and with Palestinian factions and forces regarding the mediators' latest proposal to halt the aggression against our people in Gaza," Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas "delivered the response to the mediators, which was positive," it added.

The Palestinian group stressed that it is "seriously ready to immediately enter a round of negotiations on the mechanism to implement this framework."