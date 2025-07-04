TÜRKIYE EXPECTS BAKU-YEREVAN PEACE DEAL TO MEET AZERBAIJANS LEGITIMATE DEMANDS: PRESIDENT

Türkiye expects that a potential peace deal between Baku and Yerevan would meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday in his meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Türkiye is closely following the comprehensive peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Erdoğan said during the meeting on the margins of a summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Yerevan and Baku started talks on a peace agreement after the second Karabakh war of 2020. Azerbaijan established full sovereignty over Karabakh in September 2023.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, with Erdoğan saying solidarity between the two countries stands as a model.

Highlighting the importance of continuing to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy and transportation, the Turkish president also expressed pleasure at the June 24 ceasefire between Iran and Israel and added that establishing permanent peace in the region is in everyone's best interest.