Russia has significantly increased production volumes across all types of weapons, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the parliament in Moscow, Alikhanov said the military industry continues to increase its capacity to meet all domestic needs and foreign orders.

"Collectively, we have significantly increased production volumes across all types of weaponry. At meetings with the president regarding the state armament program project, the industry confirmed its readiness to fully implement all announced plans," he said.

As of 2025, Russia ranks third globally in terms of arms exports, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The leading positions are held by the US and France.





