Pentagon halts some munition shipments to Ukraine amid stockpile concerns: Report

The Pentagon has suspended some shipments of air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns over low US stockpiles, Politico reported Tuesday.

The news outlet, citing three people familiar with the issue, said the decision was driven by the Pentagon's policy chief, Elbridge Colby, and was made after a review of Pentagon munitions stockpiles.

The report said the initial decision to withhold some aid promised to Kyiv under the administration of former President Joe Biden came in early June, but it is only taking effect now.